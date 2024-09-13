Rahul Gandhi centre of hope, expectations in country: Ashok Gehlot

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday, 13 September, that the ruling BJP has "panicked" due to the successful US visit of leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and is spreading rumours about it.

"Despite the BJP's efforts from the past 15-20 years to defame him, Rahul Gandhi has now become the centre of hope and expectation of the country. Due to this, the BJP has become so desperate and aggressive that BJP leaders in the country's capital are openly talking about killing Rahul Gandhi," he said.

BJP president J.P. Nadda's silence on such statements is surprising and shows to what extent the party can go to retain power, he said.

Gehlot was referring to a BJP leader purportedly "threatening" Gandhi.

Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera had recently shared a video on X in which BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marvah is purportedly saying, "Rahul Gandhi baaz aaja nahi toh aane wale time mein tera bhi wohi haal hoga jo teri dadi ka haal hua (Rahul Gandhi, refrain from such things, otherwise in the coming time, you will also suffer the same fate as your grandmother)".

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's recent four-day visit to the United States, Gehlot said the BJP has completely "panicked" due to the success of his US visit and has started spreading rumours about it.