Rahul Gandhi demands Dharmendra Pradhan’s removal over NEET-UG paper leak row
Congress leader says 22 lakh students betrayed, accuses Centre of destroying education system
Rahul Gandhi on Saturday intensified his attack on the Centre over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, demanding the immediate removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and accusing the government of failing millions of students.
In a post on X, the Congress leader said nearly 22 lakh NEET aspirants had been betrayed and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the controversy.
“Modi ji, sack Dharmendra Pradhan ji now,” Rahul Gandhi wrote.
The NEET-UG examination conducted on 3 May was cancelled following allegations of large-scale irregularities and paper leaks. The government has announced a re-test on 21 June.
‘Paper circulated on WhatsApp’
Addressing reporters, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the NEET question paper had been circulated on WhatsApp two days before the examination.
“Twenty-two lakh students worked day and night for two years to prepare for this examination, and their hard work has gone to waste,” he said.
The Congress leader accused the Education Minister of refusing to accept responsibility for the controversy.
“Dharmendra Pradhan ji says he has nothing to do with this. A committee had made recommendations, but they threw it in the dustbin,” Gandhi alleged.
He also criticised the Centre over the functioning of educational institutions and alleged ideological interference in appointments.
‘RSS-BJP nexus destroyed education system’
Rahul Gandhi claimed that a nexus involving the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the Bharatiya Janata Party and university administrators had damaged India’s education system.
“This is a nexus — RSS, BJP, and their colleagues at universities. There exists a money-making nexus between them and they have destroyed Hindustan’s education system,” he alleged.
He further claimed that appointments of Vice Chancellors were allegedly based on ideological alignment rather than merit or academic competence.
“The whole country knows that if you want to become a Vice Chancellor, you don’t need subject knowledge or experience. If you are from RSS, then you can become Vice Chancellor,” Gandhi alleged.
‘Paper leaks ruined future of youth’
Linking the NEET controversy with repeated examination leaks across the country, Rahul Gandhi claimed that paper leaks had occurred around 80 times and had affected the future of nearly two crore young people.
He demanded strict action against those responsible for the alleged leak and reiterated his demand that Dharmendra Pradhan be removed from office.
“Those who are guilty should be arrested and sent to jail,” he said.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram, WhatsApp
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines