Rahul Gandhi demands Dharmendra Pradhan’s removal over NEET-UG paper leak row

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday intensified his attack on the Centre over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, demanding the immediate removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and accusing the government of failing millions of students.

In a post on X, the Congress leader said nearly 22 lakh NEET aspirants had been betrayed and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the controversy.

“Modi ji, sack Dharmendra Pradhan ji now,” Rahul Gandhi wrote.

The NEET-UG examination conducted on 3 May was cancelled following allegations of large-scale irregularities and paper leaks. The government has announced a re-test on 21 June.

‘Paper circulated on WhatsApp’

Addressing reporters, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the NEET question paper had been circulated on WhatsApp two days before the examination.

“Twenty-two lakh students worked day and night for two years to prepare for this examination, and their hard work has gone to waste,” he said.

The Congress leader accused the Education Minister of refusing to accept responsibility for the controversy.

“Dharmendra Pradhan ji says he has nothing to do with this. A committee had made recommendations, but they threw it in the dustbin,” Gandhi alleged.