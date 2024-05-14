Rahul fighting from Raebareli boost for INDIA, BJP headed for setback in UP: Sachin Pilot

Rahul Gandhi contesting from Rae Bareli has come as a boost for the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh and the BJP is "heading for a huge setback" in the politically crucial state, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot claimed on Tuesday.

In an interview to PTI, the party general-secretary also claimed that Gandhi will win here by a record margin, which could be the highest ever.

While Gandhi is contesting against the BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh in Rae Bareli, Gandhi family aide Kishori Lal Sharma is taking on the BJP's candidate and Union minister Smriti Irani in Amethi.

Pilot, who is in Raebareli to campaign for Gandhi, said the two Lok Sabha seats of Amethi and Raebareli are different as the electorate is very pro-Congress and no matter who the BJP fields, the Congress will win both the seats by a "huge margin".

"In Raebareli, we are campaigning today, we will have a record-breaking mandate for Mr (Rahul) Gandhi. I can see the sentiment, people across communities, across castes (will vote for us)," Pilot said.

He said in the adjoining Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, the Congress has fielded a grassroots worker, Sharma, who has worked in the area for over 40 years.