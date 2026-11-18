Rahul Gandhi termed India's economy an "economic disaster", citing unemployment, weak manufacturing and education challenges

He alleged growing wealth concentration, limited private investment and electoral irregularities

At Columbia University, he called for stronger manufacturing, better education and job creation, warning of serious economic risks if reforms are delayed

Congress leader and leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has described India's economic situation as an "economic disaster", citing rising unemployment, a struggling manufacturing sector and weaknesses in the education system.

Speaking at Columbia University in New York on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi said India's economic model had stopped delivering results nearly a decade ago and warned that continued delays in addressing structural problems could create serious challenges for the country.

He argued that small and medium enterprises and agriculture were the backbone of India's economy and key sources of employment, but alleged that the manufacturing sector had weakened significantly.

Rahul Gandhi questioned the effectiveness of government initiatives such as Make in India and Start-up India, claiming they had failed to generate adequate employment and strengthen domestic production.