Rahul Gandhi flags India’s economic crisis, warns over jobs, manufacturing
Congress leader says India's economic model has faltered over the past decade, warning of serious consequences without reforms
Rahul Gandhi termed India's economy an "economic disaster", citing unemployment, weak manufacturing and education challenges
He alleged growing wealth concentration, limited private investment and electoral irregularities
At Columbia University, he called for stronger manufacturing, better education and job creation, warning of serious economic risks if reforms are delayed
Congress leader and leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has described India's economic situation as an "economic disaster", citing rising unemployment, a struggling manufacturing sector and weaknesses in the education system.
Speaking at Columbia University in New York on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi said India's economic model had stopped delivering results nearly a decade ago and warned that continued delays in addressing structural problems could create serious challenges for the country.
He argued that small and medium enterprises and agriculture were the backbone of India's economy and key sources of employment, but alleged that the manufacturing sector had weakened significantly.
Rahul Gandhi questioned the effectiveness of government initiatives such as Make in India and Start-up India, claiming they had failed to generate adequate employment and strengthen domestic production.
He also raised concerns over limited private investment and alleged that economic growth was increasingly concentrated among a few large corporate groups, particularly the Adani and Ambani business empires.
The Congress leader alleged that wealth and political power were becoming increasingly concentrated, affecting farmers, tribal communities, Dalits and minorities.
Referring to protests across the country, he said they reflected growing dissatisfaction among different sections of society over economic and political marginalisation.
Rahul Gandhi also questioned the electoral process, alleging irregularities and calling for reforms to restore public confidence in democratic institutions. He said removing chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was among the steps needed to address these concerns.
Responding to questions about tighter US immigration policies and their impact on Indian students, Rahul Gandhi said the issue was relatively small compared with India's larger employment challenges.
He stressed the need to improve agricultural productivity, rebuild manufacturing and make education more effective and affordable.
Despite his criticism, Rahul Gandhi said he remained optimistic about India's potential but warned that another five to 10 years of inaction could put the country in serious difficulty.
His remarks at Columbia University focused primarily on unemployment, manufacturing, wealth concentration and electoral reforms, alongside concerns about India's economic direction.
With PTI inputs