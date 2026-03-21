Rahul flags rupee slide towards 100 vs dollar, warns of inflation impact

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday warned that the rupee’s sharp slide against the US dollar could trigger a broad rise in prices across the economy, arguing that currency weakness and rising industrial fuel costs will directly strain household budgets.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the rupee’s depreciation, coupled with increasing energy costs linked to the West Asia conflict, signals further inflationary pressure that could affect production, transport and everyday consumption.

“The rupee weakening against the dollar and heading towards 100, along with a sharp rise in industrial fuel prices — these are not just numbers; they are clear signals of the inflation to come,” Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

He argued that a weaker currency makes imports costlier, which in turn raises input costs for businesses and eventually pushes up prices of essential goods. According to Gandhi, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are likely to be among the worst affected as higher fuel and logistics costs squeeze margins.

“Production and transport will become more expensive; MSMEs will be hit the hardest; prices of everyday items will go up; and FII money will flow out even faster, putting more pressure on the stock market,” he said.