Rahul Gandhi holds meeting with Tripura Congress leaders

Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee leaders here on Monday.

Gandhi landed at MBB Airport here en route to Mizoram. He held a brief organizational meeting with Tripura Congress leaders at the airport lounge, a senior party leader said.

"Rahul Gandhi today arrived here by a charted flight from Delhi. After a brief meeting with party leaders at the airport lounge, he left for Aizwal for the election campaign in Mizoram", Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Sudip Roy Barman told reporters here.