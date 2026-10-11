'March to SC': Here's what Rahul Gandhi announced for Monday's protest

Opposition parties will march to the Supreme Court on Monday to raise allegations of “vote chori”, with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge seeking a meeting with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to submit a memorandum.

Gandhi said opposition parties, civil society groups and young people would join the march to demand an end to alleged electoral malpractice, the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and a return to paper ballots.

In a post on X, Gandhi said the march would bring together Indians across party, gender, caste, community and state lines.

“Yesterday, the nation's young came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons. This is not the India we want,” he said, referring to Saturday’s protests and alleging that demonstrators were assaulted by police and BJP workers.

“Tomorrow, we will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state,” Gandhi added.

Gandhi said the march would include opposition parties, civil society groups and others who believed in democracy and supported the Constitution.

Kharge said he and Gandhi had written to the CJI seeking an appointment between 4 pm and 5 pm on Monday to present their concerns.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Kharge said they would request the CJI’s intervention on the “vote chori” issue.

“We have sought a time between 4 and 5 pm. We will also apprise him, as we cannot demand. Only with folded hands, we can request him,” he said.

Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah of creating chaos across the country. He said the deployment of large numbers of security personnel and the detentions during Saturday’s protests reflected the government’s concern over the youth-led agitation.

Kharge claimed that around 32,000 police personnel and 7,500 Central Reserve Police Force personnel had been deployed in Delhi on Saturday. He also alleged that roads were blocked, communication channels disrupted, airport access restricted and mobile networks shut down.