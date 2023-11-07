Rahul-Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 likely between December & February 2024: Reports

Congress sources said that the possibility of a second phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra between December and February can’t be ruled out.

In September 2023, members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), including former union minister P Chidambaram had urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to initiate another Bharat Jodo Yatra, this time spanning from the east to the west.

"That matter is under consideration," he had said in response to a question about organising the second edition of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.