Rahul Gandhi likely to shift to former Delhi CM’s residence

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who vacated his official residence on April 22 following his disqualification as an MP in the 'Modi surname' remarks case, is all set to shift to a new address, party sources said.

According to party sources, Rahul Gandhi is likely to shift to the residence of former Delhi Chief Minister and veteran party leader Sheila Dikshit in the Nizamuddin East area of south Delhi.

The three-time Delhi Chief Minister's son Sandeep Diskhit, a former party MP, has already vacated the residence for Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi has taken the property on rent for residing there.