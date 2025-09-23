Rahul Gandhi links rising youth unemployment to vote theft, targets Modi govt

Congress leader and Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 23 September, unleashed a blistering critique of the Narendra Modi government, warning that India’s youth are being cast into the shadows of despair amid soaring unemployment and alleged electoral malpractices.

Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi criticised the government for failing to provide employment opportunities to the youth, while suggesting a direct link between rising unemployment and electoral malpractice.

“The biggest problem for youth in India is unemployment – and it is directly linked to vote theft,” he wrote.

He accused the BJP of remaining in power through vote manipulation and controlling institutions, rather than winning elections fairly, and claimed this has led to unemployment reaching its highest level in 45 years.