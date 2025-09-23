Rahul Gandhi links rising youth unemployment to vote theft, targets Modi govt
Congress leader accuses BJP of remaining in power through vote manipulation and controlling institutions, rather than winning polls fairly
Congress leader and Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 23 September, unleashed a blistering critique of the Narendra Modi government, warning that India’s youth are being cast into the shadows of despair amid soaring unemployment and alleged electoral malpractices.
Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi criticised the government for failing to provide employment opportunities to the youth, while suggesting a direct link between rising unemployment and electoral malpractice.
“The biggest problem for youth in India is unemployment – and it is directly linked to vote theft,” he wrote.
He accused the BJP of remaining in power through vote manipulation and controlling institutions, rather than winning elections fairly, and claimed this has led to unemployment reaching its highest level in 45 years.
“Jobs are declining, recruitment processes have collapsed, and the future of our youth is being pushed into darkness,” Rahul Gandhi said.
The Congress leader further alleged that the government prioritises billionaires and businessmen over the youth, dashing their hopes for meaningful opportunities. He shared a video highlighting incidents of lathi charge on protesting students, asserting that young people are now realising the need to fight against vote theft.
“As long as elections continue to be stolen, unemployment and corruption will keep increasing. Now, the youth will neither tolerate the looting of jobs nor the theft of votes,” he said. “Freeing India from unemployment and vote theft is now the greatest patriotism,” Rahul Gandhi added.
His remarks come ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, as the Congress party intensifies its campaign around claims of electoral malpractices and ‘vote chori’. Rahul Gandhi has already hinted at major disclosures, referring to a looming “hydrogen bomb” of revelations concerning irregularities in the electoral process.
With IANS inputs
