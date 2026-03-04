Rahul Gandhi marks Holi at Congress headquarters with call for unity

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi celebrated Holi with party colleagues and workers at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday, conveying a message of unity and goodwill.

The Congress premises in the national capital were filled with colour and festive cheer as senior leaders, office-bearers and supporters gathered to mark the occasion. Mr Gandhi mingled with party workers, exchanged greetings and took part in the celebrations.

In a message posted on X, he extended his wishes to citizens across the country. “Heartfelt Holi greetings to all of you on the festival of colours and love. May the colours of Holi fill all your lives with new hopes, fresh enthusiasm and countless joys,” he wrote.