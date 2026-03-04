Rahul Gandhi marks Holi at Congress headquarters with call for unity
Opposition leader joins party workers in Delhi, urging harmony and renewed hope on festival of colours
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi celebrated Holi with party colleagues and workers at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday, conveying a message of unity and goodwill.
The Congress premises in the national capital were filled with colour and festive cheer as senior leaders, office-bearers and supporters gathered to mark the occasion. Mr Gandhi mingled with party workers, exchanged greetings and took part in the celebrations.
In a message posted on X, he extended his wishes to citizens across the country. “Heartfelt Holi greetings to all of you on the festival of colours and love. May the colours of Holi fill all your lives with new hopes, fresh enthusiasm and countless joys,” he wrote.
Several party leaders welcomed his presence at the event. Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate described Holi as a festival of happiness and said members were delighted that Mr Gandhi joined them.
Senior Congress figure Mukul Wasnik said it was significant that the opposition leader celebrated the festival alongside party workers despite his responsibilities. Fellow leader Sachin Pilot emphasised that Holi symbolises love and brotherhood, calling for people to celebrate together and spread joy.
Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said members were enjoying the festivities at the headquarters.
Holi, one of India’s most widely observed festivals, marks the arrival of spring and symbolises the triumph of good over evil. It is celebrated across the country with colours, music and traditional customs, bringing communities together in a spirit of harmony and celebration.
With IANS inputs
