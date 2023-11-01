Rahul Gandhi mocks BJP promise of appointing backward caste CM in Telangana
Speaking at a rally in Kalwakurthy, he declared that the Congress had dismantled the BJP's aspirations in the state
Taunting the BJP over its promise to appoint a backward caste leader as chief minister in Telangana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked how the saffron party can do so when it is going to get only a meagre percentage of votes.
Addressing a poll rally at Kalwakurthy in Telangana, he said BJP leaders used to brag about their chances in the state. However, the Congress had "punctured" the four tyres of the BJP's vehicle in Telangana, he claimed. "You will get two per cent votes here, how can you make a chief minister?" he said.
Union home minister Amit Shah had recently announced at a poll rally that a backward class leader would become CM if the BJP came to power in Telangana after the 30 November assembly polls.
Gandhi further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would go to the US and say that he will make an OBC President in America. "You will neither be able to make a President in America nor a Chief Minister here (Telangana)," he said.
He reiterated his allegation of a tacit understanding between the BJP and the ruling BRS in Telangana. There are ED and CBI cases against all Opposition leaders and 24 cases against him, he said.
The Congress leader also alluded to his Lok Sabha membership being suspended for a time and the government accommodation given to him being taken back. He had "happily returned the house", he said.
