Rahul Gandhi mocks BJP promise of appointing backward caste CM in Telangana

Taunting the BJP over its promise to appoint a backward caste leader as chief minister in Telangana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked how the saffron party can do so when it is going to get only a meagre percentage of votes.

Addressing a poll rally at Kalwakurthy in Telangana, he said BJP leaders used to brag about their chances in the state. However, the Congress had "punctured" the four tyres of the BJP's vehicle in Telangana, he claimed. "You will get two per cent votes here, how can you make a chief minister?" he said.

Union home minister Amit Shah had recently announced at a poll rally that a backward class leader would become CM if the BJP came to power in Telangana after the 30 November assembly polls.

Gandhi further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would go to the US and say that he will make an OBC President in America. "You will neither be able to make a President in America nor a Chief Minister here (Telangana)," he said.