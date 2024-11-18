Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Modi's 'ek hain toh safe hain' slogan; BJP hits back

Lok Sabha leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'ek hain toh safe hain' poll slogan and brought a metal safe to an event to demonstrate his version of the catchphrase, prompting the BJP to term the Congress leader a 'chhota popat'.

As the curtains came down on the high-octane campaign for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Modi's 'if we are united, we are safe' slogan was at the centre of an escalating political slugfest in which top industrialists were also targeted. Voting will be held in both states on Wednesday.

Gandhi brought the metal safe to his news conference in Mumbai, claiming a link between the slogan and the Dharavi redevelopment project awarded to the Adani Group. He then pulled out two posters from the safe, one featuring a photo of industrialist Gautam Adani and PM Modi, with the caption 'ek hain toh safe hain', and another showing a map of the project.

The Congress leader sought to draw a parallel between the word 'safe' in the slogan and the tendering process in the Dharavi redevelopment project, suggesting it was designed to protect Adani’s interests.