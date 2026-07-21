Rahul Gandhi, others released after detention during protest near PM’s residence

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was released after being detained by Delhi Police during a protest march towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence on Tuesday.

Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several other Opposition leaders, had led a demonstration demanding accountability over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Among other opposition leaders detained were Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The protest began near Rajaji Marg before demonstrators attempted to march towards the Prime Minister's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. Police stopped the march and detained several Congress leaders and workers as security personnel dispersed the gathering.

Television footage showed police personnel forcefully carrying Rahul Gandhi from the protest site to a police vehicle. Television footage showed the police use excessive force while removing protesters.