Rahul Gandhi, others released after detention during protest near PM’s residence
Priyanka Gandhi, who was also detained called for a legislation to reform the education system and prevent examination paper leaks after release
Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was released after being detained by Delhi Police during a protest march towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence on Tuesday.
Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several other Opposition leaders, had led a demonstration demanding accountability over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Among other opposition leaders detained were Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
The protest began near Rajaji Marg before demonstrators attempted to march towards the Prime Minister's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. Police stopped the march and detained several Congress leaders and workers as security personnel dispersed the gathering.
Television footage showed police personnel forcefully carrying Rahul Gandhi from the protest site to a police vehicle. Television footage showed the police use excessive force while removing protesters.
Priyanka Gandhi, who was also detained and later released from Mandir Marg Police Station, called on the government to introduce legislation to reform the country's education system and prevent examination paper leaks.
"The government should bring a Bill to reform the education system and prevent paper leaks," she said after her release.
The protest was organised a day after clashes between police and demonstrators protesting over the alleged examination paper leak, an issue that has triggered a fresh political confrontation between the Opposition and the Centre during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
The Congress slammed the government for failing to safeguard the integrity of competitive examinations and has intensified its campaign by demanding ministerial accountability and wider reforms to the education system.
Congress MP Deepender Hooda on being released from detention said the Modi government had "no moral right to remain in power" if it continued to respond to the concerns of young people with police action. He alleged that the government believed it could "crush the voice of the youth through the force of lathis."
Hooda reiterated the party's demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a comprehensive discussion in Parliament on reforms to the country's education and examination system. The MP said the Congress would continue its agitation "from the streets to Parliament" until those demands were met.