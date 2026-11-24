Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's book, Belonging: A Journey of Love, was recently launched. In the book, Sonia Gandhi shares several personal and political experiences, tracing her journey from her private life to her years in politics. However, despite spanning more than 500 pages, the book leaves out some untold stories.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have now sat down with their mother to revisit these untold stories and reminisce about old family memories. Rahul Gandhi shared a video of their conversation on social media, recalling some significant moments from his childhood and family life.

In his post, Rahul said things did not unfold as planned and that his seventh birthday did not turn out as expected. He also referred to a decision taken in 2004, which brought relief to some members of the family while making others happy. Rahul further hinted at a specific intention behind the decision to withdraw his father's security cover.

Pointing out that some stories remained untold even after his mother wrote a book spanning more than 500 pages, Rahul said he and Priyanka sat down with Sonia Gandhi to discuss these lesser-known aspects of her life.

Rahul said revisiting those memories brought back the happiness, laughter and pain the family experienced during those years. Reflecting on his mother's book, he described Sonia Gandhi's life as one marked by immense love and profound tragedies, adding that she had faced every challenge with dignity and courage.