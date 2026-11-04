At Sangrur ‘insaaf rally’, Rahul targets Mann govt on drugs, crime

Rahul Gandhi launches Congress's Punjab campaign from Sangrur, Bhagwant Mann's home turf, targeting the AAP government.

Gandhi flags drugs, law and order and gangster violence, accusing AAP of running Punjab from Delhi.

Punjab Congress plans three 10-day yatras across Majha, Malwa and Doaba in November to mobilise public support.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 4 November launched a sharp attack on the AAP government in Punjab from Sangrur, the home turf of chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and widely regarded as AAP’s political capital in the state. Addressing the party’s ‘insaaf rally’, he sounded the Congress campaign bugle for the Assembly elections due early next year.

Gandhi also recalled his interaction with slain singer Sidhu Moosewala whose father Balkar Singh shared the stage with Gandhi at the rally.

The Lok Sabha LoP criticised the state government on a range of fronts, from law and order to the drug problem, calling chitta (refined heroin) a major issue in Punjab.

“Many years back, I had said that drugs are spreading in Punjab. The BJP and the Akali Dal at that time said Rahul Gandhi does not know anything about Punjab, downplaying the drug menace,” he said.

Taking aim at the AAP’s style of governance, Gandhi said, “People need a government that works for Punjab. Not like AAP, which is run from Delhi.”