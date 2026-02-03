Rahul Gandhi raises Ladakh standoff for 2nd day, Lok Sabha erupts in uproar

For the second day in a row, leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday pressed the government on the India–China standoff in eastern Ladakh, triggering sharp exchanges with the Chair and prolonged disruption in the House.

Rahul Gandhi persisted with the issue despite repeated rulings from the Chair that only “authentic sources” could be cited in parliamentary proceedings. The Congress leader has been referring to a magazine article linked to an unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane — a move the Chair disallowed, citing parliamentary rules that prohibit quoting from news reports and magazines.

As tensions escalated, Rahul Gandhi objected strongly to the Chair’s use of the word “permission” while denying him the floor. Emphasising his constitutional position, he said no one could grant or deny him permission to speak.

“I am objecting to the term ‘permission’. It is not the correct word. I am not given permission by anyone to speak. I am the leader of the Opposition,” Rahul Gandhi said, drawing protests from the treasury benches.