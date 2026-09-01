Rahul Gandhi targets Centre, Uttar Pradesh over alleged gang-rape in moving bus

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged gang-rape of a minor in a moving bus travelling from Greater Noida to Delhi, accusing the authorities of failing to ensure women’s safety across the National Capital Region.

The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha questioned whether responsibility would be fixed on the Delhi Police, which comes under the Union Home Ministry, or the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Rahul Gandhi said it was alarming that a 16-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted during a 47-km journey in a sleeper bus without either the Delhi or Noida police detecting anything suspicious.

“This bus crossed the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Delhi’s Ring Road, the border — all of it — without being stopped even once at a single checkpoint. Curtains were drawn over the bus seats so no one could see what was happening inside. And the perpetrators had no fear of the administration whatsoever,” he said in a Hindi post on X.

Referring to the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder in Delhi, Gandhi asked why regulations governing the inspection and monitoring of such buses were still not being enforced despite repeated crimes against women.

“Those curtains weren’t just drawn on that one bus — it is the result of curtains being drawn year after year by the government over the administration’s failures, leaving women unable even to take a safe journey in the country’s capital,” the former Congress president said.

He asked how many more women and girls would have to suffer before the Centre and state governments addressed deficiencies in the system.

“Will there be any accountability for the Delhi Police under Amit Shah, or the UP Police under Adityanath? Not a chance — this crime, too, will just have a curtain drawn over it,” Rahul Gandhi said.