Rahul Gandhi to address a public rally in Khammam ahead of Telangana Assembly polls

Buoyed by the success in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress is all set to blow the poll bugle in Telangana with a massive public rally by Rahul Gandhi at Khammam region on Sunday.

The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in December 2023.

State Congress President Revanth Reddy has declared that the public rally by Rahul Gandhi will provide much necessary momentum for the party. The party workers are united to fight against the BRS-led by Chief Minister K.C. Chandrashekar Rao.

The party maintains that if it wins 10 seats in Khammam region, it will sweep the state banking on the anti-incumbency factor and controversy surrounding distributing podu land by the ruling BRS government.