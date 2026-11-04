Rahul Gandhi to hold ‘Insaaf Rally’ in Punjab’s Sangrur today
Congress leader is expected to target AAP government and boost party’s campaign in Malwa
Rahul Gandhi will address the Congress’s ‘Insaaf Rally’ at Fagguwala village in Sangrur on Wednesday, highlighting Punjab’s rights, future and justice ahead of the 2027 assembly elections
Punjab Congress president S. Pargat Singh and AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot are overseeing preparations, with the party aiming to strengthen its grassroots organisation and mobilise workers
Rahul Gandhi is expected to target the alleged failures of the AAP-led Punjab Government, while the rally is set to boost the Congress’s campaign in the politically significant Malwa region
Congress leader and leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will address the party’s ‘Insaaf Rally’ in Sangrur district of Punjab on Wednesday, as the state Congress steps up its preparations for the 2027 assembly elections.
The rally, scheduled to take place at Fagguwala village, is being projected by state Congress leaders as a platform to highlight issues related to Punjab’s rights, future and justice. The event is also expected to give fresh momentum to the party’s election campaign in the politically significant Malwa region.
Punjab Congress president S. Pargat Singh said Rahul Gandhi’s visit would energise party leaders and workers while providing direction to the organisation ahead of Mission 2027. He added that people across the state were looking forward to the Congress leader’s arrival.
Pargat Singh recently reviewed the arrangements for the rally and emphasised the importance of strengthening the party’s grassroots presence. He said the Congress would focus on mobilising workers and raising issues affecting the people of Punjab.
AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot has also been visiting the rally venue in Sangrur regularly, along with other senior party leaders, to oversee preparations.
Rahul Gandhi is expected to target the alleged failures of the AAP-led Punjab Government during his address, although the specific issues he will raise have not been outlined.
In an earlier post on X, the Punjab Congress announced Rahul Gandhi’s visit and urged party supporters to reach Fagguwala village by 10 am.
Describing the rally as an important step in the party’s political strategy, Pargat Singh said Malwa holds considerable significance in Punjab politics, with its assembly constituencies playing a crucial role in shaping electoral outcomes.
He said launching the campaign push from Sangrur would help the Congress strengthen its public outreach and build organisational momentum ahead of the 2027 assembly polls.
The party's immediate priorities, he added, include consolidating its organisational structure, engaging with people at the grassroots level and mobilising workers across the state.
Rahul Gandhi’s visit is expected to bring senior Congress leaders and workers together as the party intensifies its preparations for the upcoming electoral battle in Punjab.
With IANS inputs