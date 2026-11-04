Rahul Gandhi to hold ‘Insaaf Rally’ in Punjab’s Sangrur today

Pargat Singh recently reviewed the arrangements for the rally and emphasised the importance of strengthening the party’s grassroots presence. He said the Congress would focus on mobilising workers and raising issues affecting the people of Punjab.

AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot has also been visiting the rally venue in Sangrur regularly, along with other senior party leaders, to oversee preparations.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to target the alleged failures of the AAP-led Punjab Government during his address, although the specific issues he will raise have not been outlined.

In an earlier post on X, the Punjab Congress announced Rahul Gandhi’s visit and urged party supporters to reach Fagguwala village by 10 am.

Describing the rally as an important step in the party’s political strategy, Pargat Singh said Malwa holds considerable significance in Punjab politics, with its assembly constituencies playing a crucial role in shaping electoral outcomes.

He said launching the campaign push from Sangrur would help the Congress strengthen its public outreach and build organisational momentum ahead of the 2027 assembly polls.

The party's immediate priorities, he added, include consolidating its organisational structure, engaging with people at the grassroots level and mobilising workers across the state.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit is expected to bring senior Congress leaders and workers together as the party intensifies its preparations for the upcoming electoral battle in Punjab.

With IANS inputs