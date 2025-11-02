Rahul Gandhi urges Centre’s help as Cyclone Montha devastates crops
Congress leader says the cyclone brings “immense hardship”, leaving shattered homes and livelihoods across districts
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, 1 November, voiced deep anguish over the widespread devastation wrought by Cyclone Montha across Andhra Pradesh, describing the storm’s trail of ruin as a “heartbreaking tragedy” for thousands of farming families.
In an emotional post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the cyclone had brought “immense hardship across many districts,” leaving behind shattered homes, uprooted livelihoods, and grieving families.
“My thoughts are with everyone who has lost their loved ones, homes, and livelihoods,” he wrote. “It’s heartbreaking to see our farmers, who worked tirelessly for months, lose their entire crop overnight.”
Rahul Gandhi added that Congress workers in the state were “on the ground, listening to people and assessing the damage,” and urged both the state and central governments to act swiftly and compassionately. “The scale of devastation demands urgent and humane action,” he said, calling for relief measures that match the magnitude of the crisis.
According to official estimates, Cyclone Montha has ravaged agricultural produce spread over 1.38 lakh hectares, inflicting losses of nearly Rs 829 crore and impacting over 1.74 lakh farmers.
The Andhra Pradesh government, in a preliminary report submitted to the Centre on Friday, pegged the overall damage from the cyclone at a staggering Rs 5,244 crore — a sobering reminder of the storm’s fury and the long road to recovery that lies ahead.
With PTI inputs