Rahul Gandhi urges Centre’s help as Cyclone Montha devastates crops

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, 1 November, voiced deep anguish over the widespread devastation wrought by Cyclone Montha across Andhra Pradesh, describing the storm’s trail of ruin as a “heartbreaking tragedy” for thousands of farming families.

In an emotional post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the cyclone had brought “immense hardship across many districts,” leaving behind shattered homes, uprooted livelihoods, and grieving families.

“My thoughts are with everyone who has lost their loved ones, homes, and livelihoods,” he wrote. “It’s heartbreaking to see our farmers, who worked tirelessly for months, lose their entire crop overnight.”