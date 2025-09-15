Rahul Gandhi visits flood-hit areas of Amritsar, interacts with victims

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 15 September, visited areas devastated by recent floods in Amritsar, meeting residents affected by the disaster and assessing the extent of the damage.

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, and other party leaders.

He first visited Ghonewal village in Amritsar’s Ajnala block, one of the worst-hit areas, where he sat with locals and engaged directly with those impacted by rising waters. Following this, Gandhi is scheduled to pay obeisance at the historic Gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib in Ramdas, Amritsar, and later visit flood-affected regions in Gurdaspur district.