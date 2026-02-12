Rahul Gandhi vows to fight for farmers, calls India-US trade pact a ‘sell-out’

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday vowed to continue fighting for farmers’ interests, escalating his criticism of the Centre over the India-US interim trade agreement and parliamentary confrontations during the Budget session.

Posting in Hindi on social media, Gandhi declared: “File FIRs, register cases, or bring privilege motions — I will fight for farmers. Any trade deal that snatches away farmers’ livelihoods or weakens the country’s food security is anti-farmer. We will not allow the anti-farmer Modi government to compromise the interests of our food providers.”

The political sparring intensified the same day after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey submitted notice of a “substantive motion” in the Lok Sabha seeking cancellation of Gandhi’s parliamentary membership and a lifetime ban on contesting elections. Dubey accused the Congress leader of misleading the nation and alleged links with “anti-India forces”, claims Gandhi dismissed when questioned by reporters, accusing sections of the media of amplifying political talking points.

A substantive motion is a self-contained proposal placed before the House expressing a decision or opinion, though it does not automatically lead to expulsion and would require parliamentary consideration.