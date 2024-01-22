Rahul Gandhi's boat journey exposes tales of graft, frustration in the land of the Brahmaputra

Breaking away from the conventional mode of transportation, Rahul Gandhi traded his usual bus journey for a boat ride, embarking on a trip across the majestic Brahmaputra to reach Majuli, the world's largest river island as part of the Assam leg of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

As the boat glided through the waters of the Brahmaputra, Rahul Gandhi found himself engrossed in candid conversations with the locals on board. Beyond the mythology that surrounds the Brahmaputra, the people of Assam share a complex relationship with the river, as revealed by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, shedding light on the prevalent corruption plaguing the state.

Gogoi, who is accompanying Gandhi on the yatra, voiced concerns over the misuse of the state budget, emphasising that a significant portion is diverted to the Public Works Department (PWD). Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the PWD portfolio, allegedly takes a 10 per cent cut from all projects related to the department, Gogoi claimed, perpetuating a web of corruption, which was also explained to Gandhi by other people.

He was also briefed about a private school in the name of the chief minister's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, which had led to people raising questions about the possible misuse of power and public resources.