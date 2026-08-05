Rahul Gandhi’s Prayagraj event to spotlight education, jobs: Ajay Rai

The historic city of Prayagraj is set to become the next major stage for a growing youth-focused campaign, with thousands of students, competitive examination aspirants, research scholars and unemployed young people expected to gather at the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme on 8 August.

The event at KP Ground will provide a platform for students and job seekers to voice their concerns on education, recruitment and employment before leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at his residence, Rai described the gathering as a landmark moment in Uttar Pradesh’s youth movement, saying the programme would bring together the aspirations, struggles and hopes of a generation seeking better opportunities.

According to Rai, the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign, led by Rahul Gandhi, has evolved into a nationwide movement highlighting the rights and concerns of students and young people. The campaign began in Rajasthan’s Kota, a hub for competitive examination aspirants, where issues such as paper leaks, examination irregularities, unemployment and gaps in the education system came to the forefront.