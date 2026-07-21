Rahul, Priyanka lead march to PM's residence, demand Modi's resignation

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday, 21 July led a march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Kalyan Marg residence, demanding the resignation of the prime minister over the police action against students protesting the alleged NEET paper leak.

The protest, led by Rahul, Priyanka and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, culminated in a dharna outside the prime minister's residence, where several Congress MPs and senior leaders joined them, raising slogans against the Centre.

The Congress accused the government of unleashing "police brutalities" on students during Monday's Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led march to Parliament over alleged irregularities in examinations.

"We have marched to PM Modi's house to demand answers from him for the brutalities against young students yesterday. The Government doesn't want to take any accountability, nor does it want to have a debate on it in Parliament," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X. "The Prime Minister and Home Minister must resign for destroying the future of India's youth."

Earlier in the day, Rahul and Priyanka visited the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital to meet students injured during Monday's police action.

The Congress has stepped up its attack on the Centre following the crackdown on the protest, alleging excessive use of force against students and demanding accountability from the government over both the handling of the demonstrations and the alleged examination irregularities.