Fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters, preventing them from expressing love, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday, amid criticism of his remark that his mother used to sit on his father's lap during meals.

Gandhi also posted a photograph of a 12th-century temple sculpture depicting Goddess Parvati sitting on Lord Shiva's lap.

"Fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters that stops them from experiencing and expressing love," he said on X.

"As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web, so that they too can start to experience the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and belonging in their lives. Satyam Shivam Sundaram," he added.

The Congress backed Gandhi, saying the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha had opened up a much-needed conversation.

"Love need not be hidden, affection is not a weakness, and equality begins with treating your partner as an equal," the party said on X, tagging Gandhi's post.

"Love, Respect and Equality. That's what Hindu religion is — Parvati on Shiv's lap is a loving equal partner! It is a gesture of affection between two equal partners, free from the unnecessary constraints of public perception," it said.

The party also said BJP-RSS supporters were "squirming, angry, and filled with hatred" at the mention of love.

"A true Hindu worships Shiva-Parvati and Lakshmi-Narasimha in the form where the goddess is the god's other half, his companion, his equal. Religion teaches us love; God is the standard-bearer of love..." the Congress said, while also posting pictures of the deities.

On Monday, Gandhi spoke at length about the close bond between his parents during the official launch of his mother Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey Of Love. He recalled that at every meal, "there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap, there would be Mama".