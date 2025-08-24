Rahul, Tejashwi lead motorcycle convoy during ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Araria

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav took to motorcycles on Sunday as their ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ wound its way through the streets of Araria in Bihar’s Purnea district, drawing large crowds along the route.

With Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar riding pillion behind Gandhi, the motorcycle convoy was an ocean of saffron, white and green as the Indian national flag and Congress and RJD party flags fluttered in the hands of hundreds of fellow bikers and bystanders.

The 1,300-km campaign march, which began on 17 August from Sasaram, will pass through more than 20 districts over a 16-day period before culminating in a rally in Patna on 1 September.

Intended as a protest movement — against the deletion of 65 lakh voters from Bihar's electoral rolls by the Election Commission of India and other alleged electoral malpractices or vote chori (theft) as Gandhi calls it — the yatra has become a visible show of strength for the Opposition INDIA bloc, drawing supporters eager to signal their backing, roaring the chant of 'vote chor, gaddi chhor (step down, vote thief)', often led by Gandhi.