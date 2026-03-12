Rahul's repeated warnings on key challenges ignored by govt: Gehlot

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly warned the government and the country about emerging challenges but his concerns were ignored.

In a post on X, Gehlot said Gandhi had raised several issues in advance as part of his responsibility towards the nation, but the government did not pay attention to them in time.

“Rahul Gandhi, fulfilling his responsibility towards the country, has cautioned the nation and the government from time to time regarding the upcoming challenges, but the government did not pay attention to them on time, resulting in losses for the country,” Gehlot said.

He claimed that Gandhi had earlier raised concerns about multiple issues, including the coronavirus outbreak, alleged Chinese encroachment, the economic impact of demonetisation and GST (Goods and Services Tax), the demand for a caste census, developments in the share market, the proposed US trade deal and the economic implications of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“His every prediction has proven true over time,” Gehlot said.

Concerns over data security

Gehlot also said Gandhi has been warning the government about the security of Indian citizens’ data.

According to him, companies from China and the United States are storing Indian data in their own countries through various mechanisms, which could lead to misuse in the future.