Rahul's repeated warnings on key challenges ignored by govt: Gehlot
Former Rajasthan chief minister says Congress leader had cautioned country on several issues including COVID-19 and economic policies
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly warned the government and the country about emerging challenges but his concerns were ignored.
In a post on X, Gehlot said Gandhi had raised several issues in advance as part of his responsibility towards the nation, but the government did not pay attention to them in time.
“Rahul Gandhi, fulfilling his responsibility towards the country, has cautioned the nation and the government from time to time regarding the upcoming challenges, but the government did not pay attention to them on time, resulting in losses for the country,” Gehlot said.
He claimed that Gandhi had earlier raised concerns about multiple issues, including the coronavirus outbreak, alleged Chinese encroachment, the economic impact of demonetisation and GST (Goods and Services Tax), the demand for a caste census, developments in the share market, the proposed US trade deal and the economic implications of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
“His every prediction has proven true over time,” Gehlot said.
Concerns over data security
Gehlot also said Gandhi has been warning the government about the security of Indian citizens’ data.
According to him, companies from China and the United States are storing Indian data in their own countries through various mechanisms, which could lead to misuse in the future.
“Chinese and American companies are storing India’s data in their countries in different ways, which could lead to misuse in future. Unfortunately, the Modi government is still not paying attention to this,” Gehlot said in the post.
Call for consultative governance
The Congress leader said governance works best when governments take along both the ruling side and the opposition while making decisions.
“I have always believed that when the government moves forward by taking both the ruling side, the opposition and all sections of society along, the outcomes are positive and beneficial,” he said.
Gehlot also referred to the Congress government’s handling of the Covid-19 period in Rajasthan, claiming that its management during the pandemic was widely appreciated.
He said the country requires leadership that listens to different viewpoints and takes decisions in the national interest.
“Rahul Gandhi’s foresight and his vision of taking everyone along are what the country needs today. Instead of paying attention to his suggestions, the Modi government engages in making false allegations against him,” Gehlot said.
