Raids tracker: ED & IT raids as tools to target Opposition before polls

Since the Modi-led BJP came to power in 2014, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and income tax (I-T) department have been accused of being systematically weaponised to serve as political tools to intimidate Opposition leaders.

Critics argue that the frequency and selective targeting of Opposition figures, particularly during election season, reveal a pattern designed to weaken the BJP's political rivals rather than conduct a free and fair investigation.

In March 2023, 14 political parties petitioned the Supreme Court, raising concerns over the alleged misuse of central investigative agencies like the ED and CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) to target Opposition leaders.

They argued that the pattern of investigations disproportionately affected Opposition figures, with statistics supporting their claim: since 2014, the ED has investigated 121 political leaders, of whom 115 were from Opposition parties. The petition also pointed out that scrutiny often eased for Opposition leaders who subsequently joined the BJP, suggesting a selective approach to investigations.

These agencies' activities have notably escalated in the months leading up to the 2024 assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, with high-profile raids on Opposition leaders fueling concerns over the fairness of India's democratic processes.

Targeted raids on Jharkhand and Maharashtra leaders