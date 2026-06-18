Railways issues notice to vacate mosque near Kashi station; committee to challenge move

Railway authorities have issued a notice directing the Ganj Shaheeda mosque near the main entrance of Kashi Railway Station to vacate the premises by 20 June as part of the station expansion project, officials said on Thursday.

The mosque's managing body, the Intajamia Masjid Committee, has objected to the move and said it would challenge the notice in court.

Station Superintendent Arpit Gupta of Cant Railway Station said land around Kashi Railway Station is being cleared for expansion and proposed infrastructure works.

"The land around Kashi Railway Station needs to be cleared of encroachments for the station's expansion and proposed construction works. Various locations have been identified and action is being taken accordingly," Gupta said.

According to railway officials, anti-encroachment drives have already been conducted jointly by the Railways and the district administration in and around the station area.

Gupta said a Hanuman temple and the Ajmer Shaheed mosque in the Rajghat area had previously been removed as part of the exercise.

He added that a notice was affixed to the wall of the Ganj Shaheeda mosque three days ago following the prescribed legal procedure, directing the premises to be vacated by 20 June.