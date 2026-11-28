Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Gandhi claimed the BJP could concentrate opposition voters in a handful of seats and split others across several constituencies, diluting their electoral influence. He described the proposed changes as a threat to India’s democracy and accused the BJP of pushing the country towards dictatorship.

Gandhi called for the Lok Sabha to retain its 543 seats and for the 33 per cent quota for women to be implemented immediately using the existing seat count. He said women’s representation could be increased without waiting for an expansion of the House.

The Congress leader also accused the BJP of undermining the rights of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. He questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah intended to honour their commitment to a caste census.

Rahul Gandhi questioned who would control the redrawing of Lok Sabha constituencies, claiming that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would draw electoral boundaries to suit Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gandhi said the proposed Delimitation Commission would include a former Supreme Court judge chosen by Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He claimed Kumar, the second member, would select the third. Gandhi accused Kumar of undermining democratic institutions and claimed that his decisions under the proposed framework would be shielded from judicial challenge.

The Lok Sabha LoP said expanding the House to 850 seats would give the BJP a major electoral advantage before any votes were cast. He claimed the proposal would give Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar wide latitude to redraw constituency boundaries. Gandhi called the plan the “murder of democracy”.

With agency inputs