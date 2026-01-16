Rajasthan BLO alleges pressure to slash Muslim voters from rolls

A booth-level officer (BLO) in Rajasthan has publicly alleged coercion during the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying the pressure placed on him over the process drove him to the brink of self-harm.

According to a report by Newslaundry, the official — Kirti Kumar, a BLO posted in Jaipur’s Muslim-majority Hawa Mahal constituency — claimed BJP functionaries were pressuring him to act on objections targeting Muslim voters in booths where the party had won by narrow margins in 2023. He said these objections demanded the removal of 470 electors from the draft rolls, amounting to almost 40 per cent of his booth, even though he had already verified their details as part of the SIR.

The situation came to wider attention after a video circulated online in which Kumar was heard saying he would go to the collector’s office and start a hunger strike to end his life.

In the same recording, he could be heard speaking on the phone to BJP councillor Suresh Saini, asking rhetorically whether he should “strike off the entire locality”, adding that leaving just 50 names would make it easier for “you and Maharaj” to win. 'Maharaj' in this context refers to BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya, who secured the Hawa Mahal seat by just 974 votes in the 2023 Assembly election.