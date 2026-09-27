Rajasthan: Board chori? High court to the rescue

The BJP beat the Congress in the recent Rajasthan civic polls by just 0.94 per cent of vote share, as recorded by the Rajasthan State Election Commission. The BJP won 4,179 of roughly 10,000 wards, compared with 3,613 for the Congress and 2,273 for Independents. The RLP won 63 wards, AAP 42, CPI(M) 38 and BSP 19.

Among 309 urban local bodies, the BJP emerged as the largest party in 148, against 104 for the Congress;10 bodies ended in a tie. Independents, who secured an impressive 27 per cent of the vote, emerged as king-makers in several bodies, playing a decisive role in the election of mayors, municipal chairpersons and boards.

The BJP wrested control of six of the 10 major cities where mayoral elections had been decided. In Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota, mayoral elections were delayed amid disputes over procedure and counting. The Congress, meanwhile, won the mayoral election in Bikaner.

Even as candidates rejoiced in their victories, a slanging match broke out between chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and his predecessor Ashok Gehlot. A visibly upset Gehlot told media that he had always believed Sharma to be a good, honest person — he never imagined such a bhala, seedha man could stoop to such lows to win.

Sharma advised Gehlot to mind his own business, and leave off on the lectures.

Gehlot’s allegation, however, was nothing short of sensational: elected councillors were offered up to Rs 2 crore each to shift their allegiances. This was, he alleged, a first for Rajasthan, as was the deployment of police and bureaucrats to brazenly intimidate elected councillors and engineer results in favour of the ruling party.