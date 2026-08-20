Rajasthan Congress marches against govt directive restricting school entry

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP), led by Rajasthan leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, on Thursday staged a civil disobedience march from a government school in Jaipur towards the Legislative Assembly, protesting a new education department directive restricting entry and photography and videography in government schools.

The protest began at the Government Seth Anandilal Poddar Senior Secondary School for the Deaf and Mute at Trimurti Circle, where Jully, accompanied by Congress MLAs and senior party leaders, arrived to inspect the school’s reportedly poor condition and raise concerns over infrastructure and basic facilities.

However, Congress leaders were stopped at the school’s main gate by police following the implementation of the new directive.

Jully objected to the restrictions and staged a protest outside the school. The entire Congress Legislature Party subsequently joined him, turning the protest into a march towards the Assembly, where the state’s legislative session began on Thursday.

The Opposition has accused the government of using the new restrictions to prevent elected representatives from freely accessing and inspecting government-run schools.

What the new directive says

The education department’s directive restricts unauthorised entry into government schools and requires prior permission for photography and videography on school premises.

Congress leaders have questioned the restrictions, arguing that elected representatives should be able to visit public institutions and assess their functioning, infrastructure and facilities without unnecessary barriers.

The party has also linked its protest to wider concerns about the condition of Rajasthan’s government education system, particularly the availability of basic facilities and the safety of students.