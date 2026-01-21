Rajasthan delaying local body polls under ‘One State, One Election’ pretext: Congress

The Rajasthan Congress on Tuesday mounted a sharp offensive against the BJP-led state government, accusing it of cloaking political delay in the rhetoric of “One State, One Election” to indefinitely postpone panchayati raj and urban local body polls.

At a charged press conference, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra alleged that the prolonged delay had paralysed grassroots governance, stalled development works and eroded democratic accountability at the village and municipal levels. He argued that the idea of holding simultaneous elections was, in practice, “deeply flawed and impractical”, pointing out that the terms of several panchayat samitis and zila parishads extend until December 2026.

Dotasra claimed that despite the expiry of official timelines, the final publication of ward delimitation lists had not been completed in a single district, bringing the preparation of electoral rolls to a standstill. “This clearly shows that the state government has no intention of conducting panchayat elections,” he said, accusing the administration of dragging its feet while paying lip service to reform.