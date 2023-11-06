Rajasthan polls: Ashok Gehlot files papers from Sardarpura, Kharge seeks votes 

Veteran Congress leader and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot filed his nomination papers from the Sardarpura seat of Jodhpur district on Monday. Gehlot has won all the elections from the seat since 1998, and received 63 per cent votes in the 2018 assembly elections.

The chief minister's wife Sunita Gehlot and son Vaibhav Gehlot accompanied him as he filed his nomination papers. Before filing his nomination, the CM also took his sister's blessings.

After the nomination, a rally was organised at Umaid Singh Stadium, addressed by senior Congress leaders from Rajasthan and Delhi, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Seeking votes for Gehlot, Kharge showered him with praise and said Gehlot is "clean at heart" and "has no enmity with anyone". Kharge also said anyone who works should be promoted.

Taking a swipe at the Centre, Kharge said, "Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji opened big factories, which provided jobs to lakhs of people. But the Modi government is snatching away all the jobs one by one and giving the remaining factories to Adani. BJP has brought ED, CBI, IT in place of big companies in the country, which promote Modi government by making false allegations against the Opposition," said Kharge.