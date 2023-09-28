Rajasthan polls: CM Ashok Gehlot kicks off nine-day election yatra
The 3,000-km yatra covering 18 districts is part of the Mission 2030 campaign, Congress sources said. Over nine days, the CM will make more than 50 stops
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who some observers believe may return to power in the coming assembly elections, on Thursday kicked off his nine-day election yatra.
The 3,000-km yatra covering 18 districts is part of the Mission 2030 campaign, Congress sources said. Over nine days, the chief minister will make more than 50 stops. According to the schedule, Gehlot will visit at least 10 prominent and local temples during the third leg of the yatra.
Gehlot interacted with young voters on Thursday in Neemrana, from where he will go to the Jat heartland of Didwana. Jats in Rajasthan are said to be upset with the BJP-led Central government for not taking action against ex-Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, who has been named as prime accused in a case involving sexual abuse of women wrestlers, many of whom belong to the Jat community.
As per the schedule, Gehlot will attend four women-led meetings and will address 10 nukkad sabhas (neighbourhood meetings). He will stop at 16 locations for informal chats with people, said Congress sources. In addition, he will address town halls in 11 places and hold a dialogue with the youth in eight locations.
Congress sources said during the yatra, Gehlot will visit Salasar Hanuman temple and Khatu Shaym Ji, both important shrines in the Shekhawati area; Karni temple in Bikaner, and Beneshwar temple in Banswara, among others.
The government has invited suggestions through the Jan Kalyan app and is conducting door-to-door surveys through the party's community volunteers and organising essay and speech competitions to understand people's aspirations.
Additionally, public input was gathered through online and offline surveys, amassing over 74 lakh suggestions by from over 45 lakh citizens, official sources said.
