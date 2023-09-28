Rajasthan polls: CM Ashok Gehlot kicks off nine-day election yatra

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who some observers believe may return to power in the coming assembly elections, on Thursday kicked off his nine-day election yatra.

The 3,000-km yatra covering 18 districts is part of the Mission 2030 campaign, Congress sources said. Over nine days, the chief minister will make more than 50 stops. According to the schedule, Gehlot will visit at least 10 prominent and local temples during the third leg of the yatra.

Gehlot interacted with young voters on Thursday in Neemrana, from where he will go to the Jat heartland of Didwana. Jats in Rajasthan are said to be upset with the BJP-led Central government for not taking action against ex-Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, who has been named as prime accused in a case involving sexual abuse of women wrestlers, many of whom belong to the Jat community.