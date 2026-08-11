Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid relentless protests by Opposition MPs

The Rajya Sabha descended into uproar on Tuesday as persistent protests by Opposition MPs over the alleged theft of Ayodhya Ram Temple donations disrupted proceedings, forcing chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan to adjourn the House until 2 pm.

When the House reconvened at noon following its first adjournment, the chairman took up the scheduled Question Hour. However, Opposition leader and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge rose to raise the issue of the alleged theft of donations made to the Ram temple.

Radhakrishnan disallowed the matter, maintaining that it could not be taken up as it concerned a state subject. He also pointed out that he had similarly prevented members of the Treasury benches from raising the Jharkhand issue, citing the same reason.

“LoP is raising a state subject, so that cannot be encouraged,” the chairman said.

As Opposition MPs continued their protests, Radhakrishnan urged them not to repeatedly bring up the same issue and disrupt the functioning of the House.

“I allowed you so many times. You are raising the state subject that will not be entertained,” he said, adding that members of the Treasury benches had also sought to raise state-related matters but were not permitted to do so.