Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition protests disrupt Question Hour

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday after persistent Opposition protests once again drowned out proceedings, bringing Question Hour to a halt amid slogans demanding the presence and resignation of Union home minister Amit Shah.

The House reconvened at noon following a brief earlier adjournment, with chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan allowing Question Hour to begin. However, Opposition members soon raised slogans including “Grih Mantri Sadan Me Aao”, “Isteefa Do” and “LOP ko bolne Do”, plunging the chamber into a noisy confrontation.

Amid the din, Union power minister Manohar Lal attempted to respond to questions concerning reforms under the Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2026. His replies, however, were largely drowned out by the sustained sloganeering from the Opposition benches.

Power supply takes centre stage

BJP member Laxmi Verma from Chhattisgarh raised her maiden question, asking whether the government planned to establish a power plant in any part of the state.

Pointing to Baloda Bazar, a major cement manufacturing hub, she highlighted the need for adequate power infrastructure to support industrial expansion in the region.