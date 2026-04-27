Rajya Sabha chairman accepts merger of 7 AAP MPs with BJP

In a significant political shift in the Upper House, Rajya Sabha chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan on Monday formally accepted the merger of seven Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), dealing a major blow to Arvind Kejriwal’s party.

With the development, the BJP’s strength in the Rajya Sabha has risen to 113, while the AAP’s presence has been reduced to just three members.

The MPs who have now aligned with the BJP are Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Vikramjit Sahney, Swati Maliwal, and Rajinder Gupta. The Rajya Sabha website has since updated its records to reflect their inclusion in the BJP’s list of members.