Rajya Sabha polls: Ashok Gehlot's political wizardry works in Rajasthan

The political wizardry of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot once again proved too heavy for the BJP. Gehlot had a challenging task of keeping the flock of 126 MLAs including party's own MLAs and the Independents supporting Congress together to win three seats that saw Randeep Surjewala (43 votes), Mukul Wasnik (42 votes), Pramod Tiwari (41votes) emerge victors.

The BJP won a single seat when Ghanshyam Towari (43 votes) won. The BJP that had 30 additional votes had to bite the dust when media baron Subhash Chandra, who was supported by the BJP as an Independent with a view to snatch the fourth seat could muster only 30 votes. He failed to muster additional 11 votes. Subhash Chandra, who filed his nomination on June 1 had been claiming the support of five-six Independents and also claimed that five-six Congress MLAs would vote for him through the cross-voting process.

But chief minister Ashok Gehlot used the crisis as an opportunity and ensured that not a single vote could be dented by Chandra. Thus the Rajya Sabha polls saw the three Congress candidates share the entire 126 votes. Gehlot significantly managed to keep the six former BSP MLas, who merged with the Congress and the two Bhartiya Tribals Party’s votes intact.

“The BJP faltered and forced the Rajya sabha elections by fielding Subhash Chandra without having numbers. The BJP ventured into encouraging horse trading by lending support to Subhash Chandra. We knew the BJP’s game plan and fearing the horse-trading, we informed the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) of the possibilities of horse-trading and also went to the Election Commission to be extra vigilant. Our victory is a morale–booster and this way we would go with confidence for the 2023 Vidhan sabha election and would retain the power to serve the people again” said a jubilant Gehlot.

After a lapse of 10 years, Congress will have six members of Rajya sabha. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, AICC organisation secretary K C Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi are the current members. Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, and Pramod Tiwari would replace the three BJP sitting members Om Mathur, Harshvardhan Singh, and Ram Kumar Verma.