Ram Navami: Nights and Days of the Long Knives

A cartoon circulating on WhatsApp groups and Twitter features a flustered Krishna pointing out ‘My temple is that way’, to which pat comes the reply from flag-waving devotees racing in the opposite direction, ‘May be. But we’ll get paid if we head to the mosque.’ Jokes in similar vein have been doing the rounds on social media.

Their punchline being that these days devout Hindus seem to be making a beeline to mosques to celebrate Hindu festivals. What’s not funny is the context of these shares—the violence that marred Ram Navami celebrations in several states this year, leaving 14 people dead and hundreds injured.

While the West Bengal police arrested a ‘BJP worker’ for flaunting a firearm in a Ram Navami procession in Howrah, an obscure outfit by the name ‘Hindu Front for Justice’ filed a petition in the Supreme Court in the ongoing hate-speech case, and claimed that Muslims were targeting the processions.

A section of the Muslim community, the petition claimed, ‘do not like’ Hindus celebrating their festivals, and urged the court to direct states to take action against ‘stone pelters’ and recover compensation from them for the damages.

While the Hindu Right expressed outrage at the perceived inability of Hindus to peacefully celebrate religious festivals, the BJP’s IT Cell chief Amit Malviya worked overtime to spread the narrative that Muslims were behind attacks on the processions.