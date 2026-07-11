Ram temple row biggest shrine loot in India, PM must answer: Venugopal

Congress MP and general-secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal on Saturday, 11 July described the alleged embezzlement of donations meant for the Ram temple in Ayodhya as the "biggest loot of a shrine ever seen in India" and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the issue.

Speaking to reporters outside the Guruvayoor temple in Kerala's Thrissur, Venugopal said the Congress would press the government for answers during the upcoming Parliament session.

"We are raising and will continue to raise the issue across the country. This loot has affected crores of believers in the country. But the PM and the home minister are silent on it. Only an SIT of Uttar Pradesh police has been constituted and the intention behind it is to save the actual culprits," he alleged.

He said only a Supreme Court-monitored investigation could uncover those responsible for the alleged embezzlement.