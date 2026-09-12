Surjewala pitches ‘New Gujarat’ agenda, flags farmers, workers and youth issues

Farmers and the impact of proposed solar and wind power corridors figured prominently in the discussions. Surjewala said the Congress supported renewable energy projects but questioned their potential impact on agricultural land across more than 20 districts.

“While we agree they should be built, we must ask if they will destroy agriculture across more than twenty districts?” he said, stressing the need to ensure that farmers and the poor also benefit from the resulting economic growth.

The state Congress president, he said, would formulate a strategy and launch a movement to address the concerns of farmers.

Surjewala also raised concerns over the condition of Surat’s diamond workers, estimating that 12-15 lakh people depend on the sector for their livelihoods.

He questioned the absence of a welfare board for diamond workers and asked why families of workers who died by suicide had allegedly not received adequate compensation.

He proposed that a welfare mechanism should be considered to provide workers with financial support equivalent to at least 24 months of salary if they lose their jobs.

The Congress leader also highlighted challenges facing diamond traders, including the growing use of lab-grown diamonds, US sanctions on Russia, difficulties in importing rough diamonds and declining exports. He said traders were facing losses running into lakhs of crores.

The crisis in Surat’s textile sector was another issue discussed at the meeting. Surjewala questioned why the 5% GST on fabric could not be removed and suggested creating special centres in major textile hubs such as Surat, Ludhiana and Panipat where businesses could operate without GST.

Congress leaders also discussed concerns affecting Gujarat’s youth, particularly examination paper leaks. Surjewala said these issues would form part of the party’s broader political agenda ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said Congress leaders had been asked to submit their suggestions within 10 days. The inputs will then be consolidated in consultation with the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president and the Congress Legislature Party leader.

“We will compile these inputs, consult with the PCC president and the Legislature Party Leader, and then formulate a new policy and vision for a ‘New Gujarat’ based on the pillars of Truth, Courage, Organisation, and Agitation,” Surjewala said.

The exercise comes as the Congress seeks to rebuild its organisation and sharpen its political narrative in Gujarat ahead of the 2027 assembly polls.

With PTI inputs