Ready to step down: Mamata amid deadlock in talks with junior doctors

Amid the continued deadlock over talks with the protesting junior doctors pressing for their demands in connection with the R.G. Kar Hospital alleged rape and murder case, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she is ready to step down from her chair for the sake of the people.

Her remarks came after the proposed talks between the chief minister and a 30-member delegation of the West Bengal Junior Doctors Forum (WBJDF) failed to materialise on Thursday as the doctors refused to budge from their demand to livestream the meeting.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday evening after the doctors' delegation refused to turn up, Banerjee said, "Our government has been insulted. But the common people do not know that there is a political colour to this. They do not want justice, they only want the chair. I am ready to step down. I do not want the post of chief minister."

The chief minister also said she could not allow a live telecast of the meeting with the junior doctors since the R.G. Kar matter, which is being probed by the CBI, is pending before the Supreme Court.