Reentry of ex-mining baron spices up poll scene in parts of Karnataka

Some political observers and those who were close to Reddy earlier, are of the opinion that the KRPP may be financially sound, but will face a challenge of finding winnable candidates in several constituencies in which the party wants to contest.



"Finding winnable candidates will be tough for Reddy. With his own brothers and close friend Sriramulu not coming along with him, his supporters who are now with BJP would not want to take the risk of joining him at this stage," a leader from Ballari said on the grounds of anonymity.

However, KRPP finding some takers cannot be ruled out, after announcement of tickets, as those denied tickets by other parties may find a new platform in this outfit.



"...if such jumping of ships happens in favour of KRPP for the sake of tickets, it may have some minor impact especially on the BJP, but it won't be too big," he added.



Reddy and his brother-in-law B V Srinivas Reddy, managing director of Obalapuram Mining Company (OMC), were arrested by CBI on September 5, 2011, from Bellary and sent to jail in Hyderabad.



The company is accused of changing mining lease boundary markings and indulging in illegal mining in the Ballari Reserve Forest area, spread over Ballari in Karnataka and the Anantpur district of Andhra Pradesh.



Reddy first came to political limelight during 1999 Lok Sabha elections, when he campaigned for the late Sushma Swaraj, who contested against Sonia Gandhi from Ballari and lost.



With a flourishing mining business and money power, he grew his clout in the BJP during the 2004 elections, which gave a hung verdict. However, Reddy ensured his close aid Sriramulu was made a Minister in the JD(S)-BJP coalition government formed in 2006. While he himself went on to become a MLC.