Rekha Gupta’s Bihar debut marred by gaffe, fiery Oppn attack follows

The political winds sweeping through Bihar carried a touch of drama and irony on Wednesday, as Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta made her grand entry into the state’s high-octane poll campaign — only to find herself tripping up on her very first step.

At a blazing midday rally in Muzaffarpur, Gupta — the BJP’s only woman chief minister among its 14 states and a relative newcomer to national politics — sought to ignite the crowd with a fiery indictment of past governments. Yet her words, brimming with conviction, appeared to turn against her own camp.

“I want to ask, why has Bihar suffered for so many years?” she thundered. “It’s because the previous governments cared only about their families, not the poor people of Bihar. Why did Bihar’s youth have to leave their homes to earn a living?”

The statement, captured in a PTI video that quickly ricocheted across social media, sent murmurs rippling through the audience and amusement through political circles. For the better part of the last two decades, Bihar has been governed by the NDA, with Nitish Kumar at the helm for nearly 19 years and Jitan Ram Manjhi briefly stepping in — during which the BJP has been either ruling or sharing power.