'Religion can't be the basis for denying quota to lower caste minorities'

Denial of affirmative action to castes among Muslims and Christians, which are "worse off than Hindu Dalits", is tantamount to discrimination along religious lines, and hence, against the Constitution, noted jurist asserted on Sunday.

The view was expressed by Faizan Mustafa, the renowned legal scholar who is currently vice chancellor of Chanakya Law University based in Patna.

Mustafa was addressing a symposium organised in Patna by All India Muslim Mahaz on the death anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Abdul Qayyum Ansari, who is remembered for his staunch opposition to the two-nation theory that tragically led to the Partition.

He said, "It is true that as per the Constitution, reservations cannot be granted on the basis of religion. But it is also a fact that caste exists among Muslims and Christians too. Some of these castes are worse off than Hindu Dalits".