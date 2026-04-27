'Will impact tourism': BJP MLA challenges Centre's proposal to rename Lansdowne Cantonment
Centre-backed plan to rename hill station as Jaswantgarh faces resistance over tourism concerns
A proposal to rename Lansdowne Cantonment in Uttarakhand has triggered a political row, with Dileep Singh Rawat, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA opposing the move and warning it could impact tourism in the region.
The Lansdowne Cantonment Board has approved a proposal to rename the hill station, following a directive from the Centre. Officials said the move is part of efforts to shed colonial-era names, though a final decision is awaited.
Proposal sent to Centre
According to officials, the proposal—first passed in 2023—was recently forwarded again to the Ministry of Defence after renewed directions from the government.
Cantonment Board CEO Harshit Raj Singh said public feedback has been sought on the proposal.
“We have forwarded the proposal to the Ministry and are awaiting a decision. Feedback and objections have also been invited,” he said.
BJP MLA raises objections
The BJP MLA has written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urging reconsideration.
Rawat said Lansdowne has built a strong identity as a tourist destination and any name change could affect its global recognition.
“This region is known worldwide as Lansdowne, which contributes significantly to local livelihoods. Changing the name may adversely impact tourism,” he said.
He added that the existing name is closely tied to the region’s identity and should not be altered.
Proposed new name
The Cantonment Board has proposed renaming the town as “Jaswantgarh” after Jaswant Singh Rawat, a Maha Vir Chakra awardee who fought during the 1962 India-China war.
According to military accounts and local folklore, Rawat held off repeated Chinese attacks even after his unit had withdrawn, becoming a symbol of valour in the region.
Colonial legacy and history
Lansdowne was established in 1887 and named after Henry Petty-Fitzmaurice, the then Viceroy of India. The area, originally known as Kalundanda, was developed by the British as a training centre for the Garhwal Rifles.
The cantonment spans over 1,500 acres and has both civilian and military populations.
Earlier opposition
The proposal had faced resistance earlier as well. In 2023, local hotel associations had opposed the move, citing concerns over tourism and branding, and had indicated plans to approach the High Court.
The issue forms part of a broader debate over renaming places linked to colonial history. While proponents argue it honours Indian heritage and heroes, critics have raised concerns about economic impact and loss of established identity.
The Centre is yet to take a final decision on the proposal.