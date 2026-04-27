'Will impact tourism': BJP MLA challenges Centre's proposal to rename Lansdowne Cantonment

A proposal to rename Lansdowne Cantonment in Uttarakhand has triggered a political row, with Dileep Singh Rawat, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA opposing the move and warning it could impact tourism in the region.

The Lansdowne Cantonment Board has approved a proposal to rename the hill station, following a directive from the Centre. Officials said the move is part of efforts to shed colonial-era names, though a final decision is awaited.

Proposal sent to Centre

According to officials, the proposal—first passed in 2023—was recently forwarded again to the Ministry of Defence after renewed directions from the government.

Cantonment Board CEO Harshit Raj Singh said public feedback has been sought on the proposal.

“We have forwarded the proposal to the Ministry and are awaiting a decision. Feedback and objections have also been invited,” he said.

BJP MLA raises objections

The BJP MLA has written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urging reconsideration.

Rawat said Lansdowne has built a strong identity as a tourist destination and any name change could affect its global recognition.

“This region is known worldwide as Lansdowne, which contributes significantly to local livelihoods. Changing the name may adversely impact tourism,” he said.

He added that the existing name is closely tied to the region’s identity and should not be altered.